40 shops gutted after massive fire in a Jammu market

13:34

Children gather around the charred remains after a major fire broke out in shops of Shiv Market near Jammu Railway Station, in Jammu on Monday. Image Credit: ANI Photo)

Shopkeepers described a scene of absolute terror and panic as a huge fire ripped through a market near Jammu Railway Station. The fire gutted about 40 shops mostly dealing in food supplies, dry fruits and blankets into rubble.



The police informed that the fire broke out in Shiv Market on October 25, Sunday continuing for five hours. No casualties have been reported, however, the livelihoods of shopkeepers have taken a huge blow.



The damage to shops, merchandise and other property was still being assessed.



A shopkeeper alleged that the fire tenders reached the spot nearly one-and-a-half hours after the fire broke out, claiming that the delay hampered efforts to contain the blaze and salvage goods from the shops.



-- REDIFF NEWS