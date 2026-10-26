4 shot dead at Guwahati hotel, manhunt launched

22:39

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At least four people were shot dead at a hotel in Guwahati on Monday, a senior police officer said.



The incident took place at Hotel Bilas Inn, opposite Bora Service, around two kilometres from the Assam Police headquarters, he said.



"We have recovered four bodies. These are being sent for post-mortem examinations," Guwahati Police Commissioner Partha Sarathi Mahanta told reporters after visiting the spot.



He said police had launched an operation to apprehend the perpetrators but did not share further details.



Sources said several other people were injured and taken to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for treatment.