3 dead in a parking dispute, firing in Lucknow

14:59

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An argument broke out between two groups over parking a car on a vacant plot in Lucknow on October 26, Monday. Three people died after a man allegedly opened fire during a dispute over car parking in the Saadatganj area, the police said.



The incident took place in the Brahmani Tola locality of Naubasta, where during the altercation, Rishabh Shukla (30) allegedly opened fire with a pistol, with Shivaji Tiwari (62), Shivendra Tiwari (55) and Suyash Tiwari (30) hurt in the incident, the police said.



The police officials informed that the three were rushed to the King George's Medical University (KGMU) Trauma Centre but all succumbed to their injuries, they said. The accused has been detained and the pistol allegedly used in the crime and four empty cartridges were recovered.



Police are in the process of registering a case under relevant sections of law based on a complaint by the victims' side. Further legal proceedings are underway.



-- REDIFF NEWS