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2 bodies recovered after house collapse in northeast Delhi

Mon, 26 October 2026
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09:39
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Two bodies were pulled out of the rubble of an under-construction house in northeast Delhi's Milan Garden area on Monday morning after rescue teams worked through the night, officials said.

The incident took place on Sunday evening within the limits of Harsh Vihar police station.

A senior police officer said two people had been found dead, while rescuers were still trying to reach another person feared trapped beneath the debris.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and Delhi Fire Service are carrying out the rescue operation.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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