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Will take action if Kannadigas sidelined in jobs in Karnataka: CM Shivakumar

Sun, 25 October 2026
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Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday said the state government would take appropriate action if private institutions were found to be deliberately sidelining Kannadigas in job opportunities.

In a post on 'X', Shivakumar said the government had taken seriously the concerns over Kannadigas being overlooked and asserted that their rights, dignity and opportunities would not be compromised.

"It is disheartening to hear complaints that Kannadigas are being denied job opportunities in Bengaluru's IT companies. The government has taken seriously the issue of native Kannada speakers being sidelined," he said.

"In Karnataka, the Kannadiga is sovereign. The government will not allow the rights, dignity, and opportunities of Kannadigas to be disregarded for any reason," he said.

Noting that Bengaluru was recognised globally as India's technology capital, he said the state took immense pride in the talent, skills and capabilities of Kannadigas.

"If it is found that any private institution has deliberately sidelined Kannadigas, the government will take appropriate action," he said.

He emphasised that the government remained committed to addressing concerns relating to the interests of Kannadigas.

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