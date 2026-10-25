'We can't remain helpless spectators': Jaishankar amid Ukraine, ME conflict

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"There are today two major conflicts going on in the world: in Ukraine and in West Asia or the Middle East. Societies and economies, peoples far away, who have little say in the matter, are actually paying the cost. We cannot remain helpless spectators," said the EAM.



India, he said, is echoing what much of the world feels: that these conflicts can only end through dialogue and diplomacy, not on the battlefield. India is trying to help in its own way and is willing to work with other countries to push for peace.



"India expresses global sentiment when we urge that dialogue and diplomacy are the only solution. We are making efforts ourselves and are open to working with other partners to that end," added Jaishankar.



Calling for an overhaul of decision-making bodies like the UN Security Council, Jaishankar reiterated India's persistent demand for reformed multilateralism. He stressed that large portions of the developing world, particularly the Global South, can no longer be excluded from global governance frameworks.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday called on the United Nations to shed its passivity and undertake long-pending structural reforms at the Chinmaya Amrit Mahotsav Global Sammelan on 'Non-Dualism for World Understanding' at Bharat Mandapam on the occasion of UN Day.Jaishankar warned that the international community cannot remain helpless as bystander nations and populations bear the cascading economic brunt of raging wars in Ukraine and West Asia.Emphasising that global governance structures established eight decades ago under Article 1 of the UN Charter were meant to act as a centre for harmonising international actions, the External Affairs Minister noted that current institutional gridlocks leave far-removed populations suffering from conflicts they had no role in starting.He said there's always been a debate between competition (everyone for themselves) vs cooperation (working together). 80 years ago, after World War II, the world chose cooperation and that is why the United Nations was founded. UN Day is a reminder of that spirit of oneness.Jaishankar asserted, "Humankind has witnessed perpetual arguments between those who stress competitiveness and others who see a virtue in cooperation. These may be individual or even societal predicaments, but on the global stage, they translate into how nations behave with one another. The collective and cooperative instincts of the world were articulated, were expressed eight decades ago in the founding of the United Nations. It is fitting, therefore, that we gather to advance a sense of oneness as we celebrate the UN Day. After all, whether it is the challenges or the opportunities that confront the world, these can be best, most effectively addressed collectively."