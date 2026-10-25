Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Verdict in defamation case against Rahul Gandhi on Oct 26

Sun, 25 October 2026
Share:
12:03
image
A special MP-MLA court in Sultanpur will pronounce its verdict on Monday in a defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his alleged objectionable remarks against then BJP president Amit Shah in 2018.

Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Raebareli MP, is required to appear before the court in person on October 26, the complainant's counsel Santosh Kumar Pandey said.

Additional Civil Judge, Shubham Verma, had fixed the date for pronouncement of the verdict on October 13.

The case relates to alleged objectionable remarks made by Gandhi against Shah, who was then BJP's national president, during an election campaign in Bengaluru in 2018.

BJP leader Vijay Mishra, a former chairman of the district cooperative bank, filed the defamation complaint against Gandhi on August 4, 2018.

The court summoned Gandhi to face trial on November 27, 2023. The Congress leader subsequently appeared before the court and secured bail.

Mishra later sought a comparison of Gandhi's voice sample. The trial court rejected his application, and the sessions court dismissed his revision petition against the order. The Allahabad High Court also dismissed his petition challenging the decisions of the two courts.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! JD-U is finished, won't win 'even 10 seats': Expelled MLA
LIVE! JD-U is finished, won't win 'even 10 seats': Expelled MLA

Now, war anywhere threatens peace everywhere: Jaishankar
Now, war anywhere threatens peace everywhere: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stated that using terrorism as an "instrument of statecraft" is unacceptable and cannot be justified. He highlighted that terrorism persists because some states do not exhibit "zero tolerance" and...

France protests turn violent, about 1,000 arrested
France protests turn violent, about 1,000 arrested

Massive nationwide protests in France over the rising cost of living and underfunded public services turned violent, with nearly 1,000 people arrested and key urban centres hit by tear gas and clashes.

Dhanush to meet fan club's women's wing amid political buzz
Dhanush to meet fan club's women's wing amid political buzz

Tamil actor Dhanush is holding a meeting with the women's wing of his reorganised fan association, 'Dhanush Narpani Iyakkam', which has transitioned into a welfare movement. This move has intensified speculation about his potential entry...

Judge who gave 23 death sentences in 6 months transferred
Judge who gave 23 death sentences in 6 months transferred

Additional District and Sessions Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar, known for awarding 23 death sentences in six months, has been transferred from a fast-track court to a family court in Muzaffarnagar by the Allahabad High Court. The transfer...