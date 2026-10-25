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'TVK govt has become curse on TN, will fall soon': Dhinakaran

Sun, 25 October 2026
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08:37
AMMK General secretary TTV Dhinakaran
AMMK General secretary TTV Dhinakaran
Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary TTV Dhinakaran launched a scathing attack on the ruling government in Tamil Nadu over rising prices of essential commodities, saying the steep increase in rice prices could pose a major threat to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government.

"The prices of essential commodities, including rice and salt, have soared to unprecedented levels. The steep rise in rice prices could prove to be a major threat to the TVK government," he said.

Dhinakaran said people had voted for change, but the present government had turned into a "disaster" for them. He also predicted that the government would not last long and claimed that people would soon bring it to an end.

Dhinakaran said leaders had come together under the leadership of AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami to restore the government associated with former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, popularly known as Amma.

He added that the return of the 'Amma' government was necessary to safeguard law and order in Tamil Nadu.

"Everyone had come together under the leadership of AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami to restore the government associated with former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, popularly known as Amma. The return of Amma's government is necessary to safeguard law and order in Tamil Nadu," he said.

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