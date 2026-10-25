Shivakumar, Priyank Kharge conspiring to frame me in sting case: Kumaraswamy

10:39

Union minister HD Kumaraswamy/File image

Union minister HD Kumaraswamy accused Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Home Minister Priyank Kharge of conspiring to implicate him and the Janata Dal (Secular) in the alleged sting operation targeting former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.



Speaking to the media after offering prayers at Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple at Mavinakere Betta in Holenarasipura taluk on Saturday, Kumaraswamy alleged that the investigation was being diverted towards JD(S) workers despite the alleged sting operation being conducted by others.



"Everyone knows that journalist Rakesh Shetty, Congress leader Krupa Alva and their associates conducted the sting. Former CM Siddaramaiah himself and his son Yathindra have named both of them. Even then, the Chief Minister and Home Minister together are trying to turn the whole issue towards us. We are not afraid of it; our party has the strength to face it," Kumaraswamy said.



He alleged that Shivakumar was the first to raise the issue of the sting operation in the state, following which details of the alleged operation targeting Siddaramaiah emerged. He claimed that the Chief Minister and the Home Minister had since been attempting to implicate JD(S) in the case.



Kumaraswamy further alleged that search warrants had been issued against the families of young party workers associated with the JD(S) war room and social media wing, creating an atmosphere of fear and intimidation.