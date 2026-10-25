Shilpa Rao's performance gets cut off in the mid, singer reacts

19:15

Photograph: Shilpa Rao on X

Singer Shilpa Rao, the voice behind tracks such as "Chaleya", "Tere Hawaale", and "Besharam Rang", shared a note on social media and said she was "deeply hurt" after her performance was abruptly cut short and her microphone was switched off.



Rao performed in Mumbai on Saturday at the 10th-anniversary edition of the Bollywood Music Project. Even as she tried to thank the audience from the stage, Kutle Khan began another performance. However, the audience didn't stop as they called Rao's name.



The 42-year-old artist shared a post on her Instagram handle on Saturday and thanked her fans for the support. "Mumbai, a piece of my heart broke tonight. It hurts deeply to have something so beautiful taken away from us like this. But even when the music stopped you didn't," she wrote.



"The way you kept calling my name, the love in your voices, I could feel it all. I promise I will come back to Mumbai," she added.



The organisers reacted by sharing a statement. 'We deeply apologise. At BMP, our mission is always to deliver an unparalleled live music experience for both our artists and their fans. We want to address the abrupt conclusion of Shilpa Rao's performance at this weekend's festival. First and foremost, we hold Shilpa Rao in the highest regard," it read.



"We deeply value and respect her incredible legacy, her unparalleled artistry, and the profound impact she continues to make on the music industry. It was an absolute honour to have her on our lineup," it added.



The organisers said, "live events can experience unpredictable operational shifts, including extended sets from earlier performances".



"Large-scale music festivals feature complex logistics and multi-artist lineups. Despite strict planning and coordination. Because our festivals operate under strict local authority guidelines and venue curfew regulations, these compounding delays unfortunately forced a premature end to her set."



"While these circumstances were entirely out of our control, we deeply regret that we could not showcase her performance in its entirety," the statement said