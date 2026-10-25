Schools, colleges shut as Odisha braces for cyclone

20:36

The Odisha government on Sunday stepped up preparations, mobilising personnel and equipment in vulnerable areas, as a severe cyclonic storm is likely to hit the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh coast on October 28, officials said.



The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest bulletin, said a depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to cross the coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh as a very severe cyclonic storm, with maximum sustained winds of 115-125 kmph and gusts up to 140 kmph.



The system is expected to make landfall around the forenoon of October 28, with the predicted landfall area around 300 km from Odisha's Gopalpur, officials said.



Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said that although the system was forecast to make landfall in Andhra Pradesh, the Odisha government would take no chances and remain fully prepared to deal with any eventuality.



He directed officials to prioritise public safety, evacuation and emergency response, reiterating the state's zero-casualty objective.



In a separate order, the Odisha government cancelled the leave of all district collectors, district magistrates and other officers posted in critical offices in view of the impending cyclone.



They have been directed to return to their respective headquarters immediately to ensure administrative readiness, a notification issued by the General Administration Department said.



Majhi said the cyclone could affect Odisha with heavy rainfall in southern and coastal districts and gusty winds of 70-90 kmph.



Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri are likely to be the worst-affected districts, while significant rainfall is expected in other coastal areas, he added.



The chief minister ordered the closure of all schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres in these five districts on October 28 and 29. Collectors in other districts will decide on closing educational institutions depending on the evolving situation, he said.



Majhi asked officials to shift people from vulnerable areas to safer locations, with particular attention to elderly persons, patients and pregnant women, who should be moved to health facilities if necessary.



Rescue teams of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Fire Services have been positioned in vulnerable areas, he said.



"Around 60 ODRAF teams and 17 NDRF teams have been deployed, while 225 Fire Services teams are on high alert," Majhi said.