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Riyadh airport announces resumption of ops after Houthi attacks

Sun, 25 October 2026
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10:22
King Khalid International Airport, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia/Reuters
King Khalid International Airport, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia/Reuters
King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh has issued a travel advisory for passengers, as it announces it will resume flight operations from its two terminals 1 and 2 on Sunday. 

The advisory comes in the wake of claims made by Yemen's Houthi rebels that they targeted King Khalid International Airport along with several other key installations and airports across the kingdom.

In a passenger update posted on X, the airport authorities detailed changes to flight operations across its terminals.

"Please be advised that Terminal (1) will be designated for domestic flights and Terminal (2) for international flights operated by national carriers at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, effective Sunday, October 25, 2026," the airport administration stated.

Urging travellers to confirm their flight details before arriving, the airport added, "We kindly advise passengers with confirmed bookings to contact their airlines to verify the status of their bookings and flights before heading to the airport. We appreciate your cooperation and compliance with the instructions."

Earlier, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree claimed that the group had targeted King Khalid Airport in Riyadh, as well as energy infrastructure, refineries, and several other aviation and military facilities across Saudi Arabia. 

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