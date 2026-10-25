Repeal all polls held in last 2 yrs, use ballot papers: Kharge

17:18

Dubbing the protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls a "second war of independence", Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday demanded an immediate halt to the exercise, the use of ballot papers in all future elections and annulment of all assembly polls held over the past two years.



Addressing a function to mark the 139th birth anniversary of Bihar's first chief minister, Krishna Singh, popularly known as 'Sri Babu', Kharge alleged that the RSS and BJP's ideology was deepening divisions in the country.



"As long as RSS ideology is not eliminated, there will be no peace in the country," he claimed.



Alleging manipulation of electoral rolls and deletion of names of opposition supporters, Kharge questioned the integrity of the electoral process and the Election Commission.



"Governments stolen through 'vote chori' in West Bengal, Haryana, Bihar and Maharashtra must be removed," he said, urging people to take to the streets, fight for their rights and safeguard the Constitution.



Kharge demanded an immediate halt to the ongoing SIR exercise and annulment of all assembly elections held over the past two years, asserting that people deserved transparency and accountability from the Election Commission.



"Besides, elections should be held using ballot papers to ensure transparency and restore public confidence. Democracy must be protected, and every vote must count," he said.



Accusing the BJP of pursuing divisive politics, Kharge called for unity, saying it was essential to protect the country's social harmony.



"We are patriots who believe in unity, equality and the Constitution -- not in dividing our people for political gain like BJP leaders," he said.



Paying tribute to Krishna Singh, Kharge said Bihar's first chief minister had helped lay the foundations of a modern state by building institutions and promoting agriculture, industry, education and irrigation.



Taking aim at JD-U president Nitish Kumar, Kharge said the former chief minister had once stood alongside socialist leaders such as Ram Manohar Lohia and Jayaprakash Narayan.



"But today he has aligned himself with the BJP. It is a striking contrast between the socialist ideals and political values he once associated with and his present political alliance. What a dramatic shift from the legacy of socialist politics to sitting in the lap of the BJP," he said.



Kharge also called for action against those promoting untouchability and engaging in 'suddhikaran' (purification) practices, asserting that caste-based discrimination and exclusion undermined human dignity and equality.



"Our fight is not against religion; it is against discrimination in the name of religion. I take pride in my faith -- my name itself is inspired by one of the twelve Jyotirlingas. Faith should unite people, not divide them," he said.