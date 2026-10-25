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Raj Thackeray deletes Modi-Adani docu after police request

Sun, 25 October 2026
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Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday said he has deleted a documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and industrialist Gautam Adani from his social media handles following a request from the Mumbai Police commissioner.

Thackeray claimed that the film, made by Hotmail founder Sabir Bhatia, had already garnered over 48 lakh views on X after being posted to enlighten the public.

The MNS chief said he has been raising the issue of close ties between Adani and PM Modi since January 2026, before the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections.

"The Mumbai and Maharashtra Police are the most efficient police force in the country, and I have always had respect for them in my heart. I am just honouring the request made by the head of such a Mumbai Police," he said in a post on X.

He said the documentary provides complete information on how old the friendship between Adani and PM Modi is.

Thackeray noted that while Sabir Bhatia produced the documentary recently, he had already delivered a major presentation back in January 2026 at his residence Shivteerth, illustrating how the Adani Group is effectively setting out to swallow the entire nation.

That presentation received an exceptional response, and those videos remain available on his social media to this day, and some clips were incorporated into the documentary, he said.

Meanwhile, MNS leaders were also surprised by the removal of the documentary, considering it was screened in one of the party's shakhas on Saturday.

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