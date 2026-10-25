Rahul Gandhi calls for Nov 1 'save vote' rally in Delhi

10:54

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday urged students, farmers, labourers, women, youth and traders to participate in the 'Save the Vote, Save the Country Jan March and Mega Rally' scheduled to be held at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on November 1, alleging that names had been removed from voter lists and rules and laws had been violated.



In a post on X, Gandhi alleged that votes were being stolen and claimed that people raising questions had faced the use of force. He called on people from different sections of society to join the rally, describing it as a campaign to protect democracy.



"Our votes are being stolen, and we will not tolerate this quietly under any circumstances," Gandhi wrote.



"Names have been removed from the voter lists. Rules and laws have been broken. And lathis have been used on those asking questions. Now the country will respond," he added.



Announcing the November 1 programme, the Congress leader urged people to gather in the national capital for the march and mega rally.



"November 1 - Let's go to Delhi. Save the Vote - Save the Country Jan March and Mega Rally," his post read.