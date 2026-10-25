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Power bank triggers fire in ladies' coach of Mumbai local train; no injuries

Sun, 25 October 2026
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08:39
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A power bank exploded inside a passenger's bag in a ladies' compartment of a Mumbai local train, triggering panic among commuters, railway officials said on Saturday.

No one was injured in the incident that occurred around 12.30 pm on Friday on a Badlapur-bound local train from Dadar.

A Central Railway (CR) spokesperson said a woman's bag caught fire following a suspected power bank explosion before the train reached Ghatkopar station. 

Thick smoke filled the compartment, prompting passengers to pull the alarm chain.

Alert commuters removed the burning bag and extinguished the fire with water.

While nobody was injured, the female commuter's belongings were destroyed, the official said.

The train was halted at Ghatkopar station between 12.51 pm and 12.53 pm for safety checks. Railway staff inspected the train before it resumed its journey, the official added.

A similar incident occurred on a Wadala-bound AC local train from Panvel on Saturday night, officials said.

A passenger's mobile phone caught fire in a ladies' compartment on the Juinagar-Nerul section around 10.15 pm. Nobody was injured in the incident.

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