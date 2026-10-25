Police traces bomb-threat email sent to Delhi school; student detained

08:18





The school received a threatening email with the subject line 'Bombs Placed in Your Building' on October 23.



Following the incident, PS Cyber, South, launched a technical investigation to identify the sender.



According to the police, the investigation revealed that the alleged sender was a girl student of the school.





She reportedly sent the email with the intention of getting the school closed for the day.

Delhi Police have apprehended a girl student in connection with a false bomb threat sent to a school in New Delhi, with investigators revealing that the hoax was orchestrated simply to secure a day off from classes.The Delhi police said they traced a bomb-threat email sent to a School in New Delhi and apprehended a girl student of the same school in connection with the incident.