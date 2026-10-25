Muslim World League condemns Houthi missile launches towards Makkah, Madinah regions

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The Muslim World League on Sunday condemned what it described as Houthi missile attacks targeting Saudi Arabia's Makkah and Madinah regions, saying they violated the sanctity of Islam's holy sites.



Saudi Civil Defense said two ballistic missiles launched towards the two regions were intercepted on Saturday, with debris falling in Wadi Al-Mughammas in Makkah, Al-Nuzha neighbourhood in Jeddah, Wadi Jalil in Taif and Masturah Centre in Rabigh. The authorities said established procedures for such incidents had been carried out but did not provide information on casualties.



The Houthis, however, have denied targeting Makkah and Madinah, saying their operations were directed at oil facilities and military sites.



In its statement, Muslim World League Secretary-General Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa described the attacks as a "dangerous provocation" of the sentiments of more than two billion Muslims.



The League said the attacks constituted "a betrayal of religion and Muslims" and reaffirmed its "full solidarity" with Saudi Arabia in measures to deter further attacks and safeguard holy sites and civilians.



The Muslim World League is an international Islamic organisation headquartered in Makkah. Established in 1962, it says its mission is to explain Islam's teachings and promote friendship and understanding among peoples.



Tensions between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis have intensified in recent weeks, with the group claiming attacks on Saudi airports, oil facilities and military sites. Saudi authorities have reported intercepting missiles and drones targeting the kingdom.



The latest developments come amid wider tensions over Yemen's Red Sea coast and the strategic Bab al-Mandab Strait, a key international shipping route.