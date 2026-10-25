Modi watches as fighter jets roar across Varanasi skies at IAF air show

18:55

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attended the Indian Air Force's air show, 'Wings over Ganges', organised at Namo Ghat in Varanasi as the IAF's premier display teams performed aerial manoeuvres over the Ganga.



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accompanied Modi on the final day of the three-day air show held to commemorate the 94th anniversary of the Indian Air Force (IAF).



Prime Minister Narendra Modi wore a white Air Force cap and dark sunglasses as the IAF's spectacular aerial displays filled the skies above the holy city with the roar of fighter jets. The air show lasted for over an hour.



According to IAF officials, the show featured displays by fighter aircraft, including the Sukhoi-30 MKI, indigenous Tejas and LCH Prachand, and helicopters.



Officials said the highlight of the show was the Kashi formation, in which three Kiran aircraft flew in a V formation, creating a spectacle in the colours of the Tricolour. The display drew loud cheers from the crowd.



During the Omkar formation, Mi-17 helicopters were seen flying across the sky carrying the national flag.



Fighter aircraft, including the Rafale, Sukhoi, Mirage 2000, Tejas, MiG-29 and Jaguar, along with transport aircraft and helicopters, showcased the operational capabilities of the Indian Air Force, officials said.



The Surya Kiran aerobatic team showcased precision flying and coordinated manoeuvres, while the Sarang helicopter display team enthralled spectators with its aerial stunts.



While the sacred Ganga and the vibrant ghats provided a serene backdrop, the thunderous roar of military aircraft soaring overhead infused the atmosphere with excitement as spectators watched Air Force personnel's skill and daring in awe.



Some people waved the Tricolour and chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram" echoed across the venue.



For the people of Kashi, the event was more than just an air show; it offered an opportunity to witness the valour of the Indian Air Force and experience the country's military strength at close quarters, officials said.



Modi's presence at the event generated considerable enthusiasm among residents, with large numbers of people gathering along the route from the police lines to Namo Ghat to welcome the prime minister.