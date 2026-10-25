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Kharge's 'Modi ka baap bhi jayega' remark sparks ruckus

Sun, 25 October 2026
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19:24
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A ruckus broke out during Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's address at the 139th birth anniversary celebration of Dr Shri Krishna Singh in Patna, Bihar, on Sunday.

During the address, a person present at the event reportedly said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not go anywhere. Responding to the remark, Kharge said, "Modi ka baap bhi jayega."

He further hit out at the Prime Minister, saying Modi has a habit of telling lies.

"PM Modi has a habit of telling lies. He had said that he would bring back black money in his first 100 days. I want to ask, where is that money?" Kharge asked.

He also launched a scathing attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, calling for ending its ideology in the country.

Kharge said, "As long as the ideology of the RSS persists in this country, there will be no peace."

The Congress leader also accused the Sangh of engaging in communal activities since its inception.

"If we speak about the RSS today, people might interpret it differently...well, the reason you are being targeted is that you have been engaged in this very same activity ever since your inception--that is why you are being targeted. Therefore, as long as the ideology of the RSS persists in this country, there will be no peace," Kharge said.

Recalling the Haldwani purification incident in August, Kharge strongly condemned the practice of untouchability. He also questioned former Bihar CM and JD-U chief Nitish Kumar switching to the NDA led by the BJP despite being a flagbearer of the sociality ideology. 

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