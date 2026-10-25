J&K Cong distances itself from Farooq's Pak remarks

20:28

The J&K Congress has distanced itself from National Conference president Farooq Abdullah's remarks that Pakistan is helping Kashmiris by keeping the Kashmir issue alive at international fora, even as some Kashmiri Pandit groups lodged a police complaint seeking an FIR against the ex-chief minister for his comments.



"The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee has distanced itself from the statement of NC president Farooq Abdullah and asserted that Pakistan has no right to talk about or interfere in our internal affairs as J&K is an integral part of India," J&K Congress chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said in a post on X.



However, speaking to reporters, Sharma said Abdullah's remarks appeared to express the frustration over the Centre's failure to fulfil its promise to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.



"Pakistan has consistently waged a proxy war against India and caused the deaths of innocent people in J&K by sponsoring terrorism. Pakistan's role in promoting terrorism must be condemned, and strict action should continue against it," Sharma said, stressing that the Congress is firmly opposed to any interference by Pakistan in India's internal affairs.



Referring to the National Conference (NC) chief's remarks, Sharma said Abdullah should clarify the exact intent behind the statement, reiterating that opposition to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and the demand for restoration of statehood were separate but equally important issues.



Addressing a party event in Baramulla on Saturday, Abdullah said, "What hope will you (people of J&K) have from them (Delhi)? Will you expect that they will do justice for you?"



Urging Kashmiris to have courage so that they can confront Delhi, he said, "If not, you will be erased. Even our trace and identity will disappear. They are silent today because there is noise in the world, and our neighbour is constantly behind this. Everywhere they say, 'the decision regarding Kashmir has not been made'. That is what is saving us. Otherwise, their intentions are not good."



Sharma said Abdullah's remarks appeared to be directed at the alleged discrimination against minorities across the country and the policies pursued by BJP governments in various states.



"The remarks reflected resentment against a pattern of oppression and discrimination," the Congress leader said.



He also said that J&K continues to face resentment over the non-restoration of statehood despite repeated assurances by the Centre before the Supreme Court, Parliament and the public.



Kashmiri Pandit groups Panun Kashmir and the Jammu State People's Movement (JSPM) have lodged a complaint at the Channi police station in Jammu, seeking the registration of an FIR against Abdullah.



The complaint submitted by Panun Kashmir chairman Tito Ganju and JKPM chairman Col Ajay Raina (retd) sought a police investigation into the statements attributed to Abdullah, the constitutional status of J&K, and alleged religious polarisation.