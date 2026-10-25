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JD-U is finished, won't win 'even 10 seats': Expelled MLA

Sun, 25 October 2026
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Following his expulsion from the Janata Dal-United, Mokama MLA Anant Singh on Sunday launched a blistering attack on the party's leadership, claiming that the JD-U "is finished" and will struggle to win "even 10 seats" in future elections, while announcing that he plans to float his own political party.

Asserting that he had "no regrets" over the disciplinary action taken against him, the expelled legislator questioned the authority of the current party brass, stating that while the party originally belonged to former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, it has lost its political standing under the leaders who orchestrated his removal.

Speaking to reporters in Patna, Singh said he had no regrets over the disciplinary action taken against him by the party leadership.

"I will simply build my own party... I have no regrets. Whatever action has been taken, it's fine; I have no issues with it. The party belonged to Nitish Kumar. Now that Nitish Kumar is no longer there (in the active role), what is left of the party? Who among those in the leadership--the ones who expelled me--has actually contributed anything?... Now, they will not even get 10 seats... Why will I go anywhere? I will simply build my own party," Singh said.

Asserting that the JD(U)'s political influence has eroded, the expelled legislator claimed that the upcoming elections would expose the party's ground reality.

"The JD(U) is finished. Once they hold elections, everything will become clear," he added.

Despite his sharp critique of the party managers who took action against him, Singh maintained that his personal ties with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar remain intact.

"There is no distance between Nitish ji and me; we maintain a cordial relationship. I will go and visit him sometime--there's no issue. Let them keep their party; it serves no real purpose anyway," Singh said.

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