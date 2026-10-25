IndiGo, Air India Express all set to shift flights to Navi Mumbai airport

17:00

IndiGo and Air India Group will progressively shift flights from Mumbai's existing airport to the newly built Navi Mumbai International Airport from December, clearing capacity for the redevelopment of Terminal 1 and paving the way for a dual-airport system in the country's financial capital.



The coordinated transition, planned in phases through the 2027 summer aviation season, will move selected domestic and international services to Navi Mumbai while allowing airlines to retain their historical operating slots at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), the airport operators and airlines said.



The shift follows nearly 18 months of consultations between airlines and Adani Airport Holdings Ltd, which operates both Mumbai airports. It reflects growing airline participation in the new airport's operational ramp-up and is intended to ease capacity constraints at CSMIA while accommodating rising air traffic.



"IndiGo will progressively transfer 12 daily international departures from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) to NMIA, representing all the present operations from CSMIA to Bahrain, Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah, Madinah, Kuwait, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, Muscat, Dhaka and Jakarta.



"An additional daily service to Kathmandu will also be introduced, taking IndiGo's international network at NMIA to 12 destinations between February and July 2027," a joint statement by IndiGo and the airport said.



In a separate statement, the Air India group said it "will progressively transition Air India Express services to Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam, Doha, Muscat, and Sharjah, to NMIA, with the process expected to be completed by the IATA Northern Summer 2027 season."



This transition, it said, is a result of continued collaborative engagement with the airport operator and is aligned with the wider airport transition programme for both Indian and international airlines and will support the long-awaited redevelopment of CSMIA Terminal 1. "The phased move also supports the development of Mumbai's dual-airport system while enabling Air India Group to continue serving the market efficiently and preserve the historicity of its existing operating slots at CSMIA."



Operating from both CSMIA and NMIA will strengthen connectivity across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, provide travellers with greater choice and convenience, and support the continued growth of aviation infrastructure in the region, the statement said.



"Adani Airport Holdings Limited welcomed Air India Group's plans to commence operations from NMIA. Navi Mumbai International Airport is being developed with advanced technology, multimodal connectivity and scalable infrastructure to support the region's future aviation growth and deliver a seamless travel experience," it added.



IndiGo will also shift supporting domestic connectivity to facilitate international transfers at the new airport. The airline and Adani Airports are in the final stages of operational planning, with final transition dates subject to project coordination and operating approvals.



The capacity released at CSMIA will help IndiGo introduce new international services across Asia, Africa and Europe in 2027, using its expanding A320/A321 and A321XLR fleet. Further adjustments to its operations at Terminal 1 to facilitate redevelopment are expected to be accommodated at Terminal 2.



IndiGo will also transition the required domestic connectivity from CSMIA to NMIA to support these international services from CSMIA to NMIA, ensuring seamless onward connections for customers.