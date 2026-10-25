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India warns nationals in Saudi against filming missile attacks

Sun, 25 October 2026
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India on Sunday advised its nationals in Saudi Arabia to abide by local rules and regulations and refrain from filming or publishing information related to missile and drone interceptions.

The advisory comes amid escalating tensions in the region due to a series of drone and missile attacks targeting civilian infrastructure by Yemen's Houthis.

"The Indian community residing in Saudi Arabia is requested to abide by local rules and regulations," the Indian Embassy said on social media while reposting the notification issued by the Directorate of Saudi Civil Defence.

"Filming, publishing, or sharing information related to countering missiles and drones and their impact sites exposes you to legal liability," the notification said.

The Indian mission also shared an update about the suspension of flights from Air India and Air India Express to and from Riyadh and Dammam.

"Air India and Air India Express flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam will remain suspended until 7 November 2026, while services to and from Jeddah will remain suspended until 31 October 2026," it posted on social media on Saturday.

The Consulate General of India in Jeddah also shared a similar advisory.

On Saturday, the Consulate General of India in Jeddah said its 24Ã--7 Control Rooms in Jeddah and Makkah continued to provide necessary assistance to affected Indians, with support from community associations and volunteers.

The assistance includes food, essential medicines and other immediate requirements wherever needed and feasible, it said.

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