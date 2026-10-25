IMD issues 'red alert' for 5 districts in Keralam for two days

09:53

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The IMD has issued a red alert for extreme heavy rainfall in five Keralam districts on Sunday and Monday.



Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts are under red alert on October 25, while Idukki and Palakkad are placed under the category the next day, according to the IMD's latest update.



An orange alert has been issued for Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod on Saturday, indicating the possibility of very heavy rainfall in isolated areas.



Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam are under yellow alert for heavy rainfall on the day.



The India Meteorological Department defines extremely heavy rainfall as precipitation exceeding 204.4 mm in 24 hours, very heavy rainfall as 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm and heavy rainfall as 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm during the same period.



In view of the alerts, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) warned that intense rainfall over a short period could trigger flash floods, overflowing streams, waterlogging in urban and low-lying areas, landslides and landslips.



It advised people in landslide-prone hilly areas and flood-prone low-lying regions to move to safer locations if necessary. It also urged people not to cross rivers or enter water bodies during heavy rain, avoid non-essential travel and stay away from waterfalls and hilly areas until the warnings are withdrawn.



Night travel to hilly areas should be completely avoided, the KSDMA said in a social media post, urging the public and government agencies to remain vigilant.