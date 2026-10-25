I support Sanatan Dharma, but not...: Senior Cong leader

18:33

Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh on Sunday said he supported Sanatan Dharma but not Hindutva, which he claimed was a term coined by Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.



Addressing a press conference, Singh said his mother had taught him about Sanatan Dharma, which, according to him, embodies love, affection and compassion.



"I support Sanatan Dharma but not Hindutva, which is a term coined by Savarkar. Hindutva has no connection with equality," Singh asserted.



Singh also referred to the Quran, saying he had read it. The term 'kafir' referred to a person who did not follow any religion and practised 'adharma' (unrighteousness), the Congress leader claimed.



Singh was in Shajapur as part of his Satya Sanatan Swabhiman Yatra, which began in Ujjain this week and will culminate in Ayodhya. The yatra will proceed to Rajgarh district from here.



The Satya Sanatan Swabhiman Yatra is a non-political exercise, Singh said.



"If it was political, only Congress workers would participate. I want people from all religions to join the yatra," Singh added.