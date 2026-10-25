Heartfelt thanks to BJP for 'promoting' INDIA bloc: Rahul

18:20

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday gave a sarcastic "heartfelt thank you" to the BJP and its allies for "promoting" the INDIA bloc rally against 'vote chori' on November 1 "so enthusiastically" and ensuring its call reaches as many people as possible.



The INDIA bloc rally is part of a series of opposition protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and the CEC's "poll irregularities."



Gandhi, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha, alleged that people's vote is being stolen. "We will not tolerate this silently under any circumstances," he said.



"Names have been struck off the electoral rolls. Rules and laws have been flouted. And those who dared to ask questions were met with batons. Now, the nation will provide an answer," Gandhi said in his post in Hindi on X.



"November 1st - Chalo Delhi. 'Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao' people's march and mega rally," Gandhi said. "Students, farmers, labourers, women, the youth, and traders - everyone who cares about democracy must join us."



"The vote is yours. The fight is also yours," Gandhi added. "PS: A heartfelt thank you to the BJP and its allies for promoting this event so enthusiastically and ensuring its call reaches as many people as possible."



Just keep this same energy and dedication going for the next seven days, Gandhi added in his swipe at the BJP.



The BJP on Saturday had lashed out at the Congress over INDIA bloc's upcoming rally in Delhi, alleging that Rahul Gandhi is "adamant" on holding the event on November 1 to rub salt to the wounds of the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.



Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad claimed many of the INDIA bloc constituents are not convinced by the Congress' plan to hold the rally on November 1 and want the programme to be rescheduled.