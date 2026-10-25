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France unrest: 1,000 detained as protests turn violent

Sun, 25 October 2026
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Massive nationwide protests in France over the rising cost of living and underfunded public services turned violent, with nearly 1,000 people arrested and key urban centres hit by tear gas and clashes.

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez confirmed the arrest toll at a press briefing and warned that the number could rise further as police operations continue across the country.

"As I speak to you, we are at nearly 1,000 arrests," Nunez said. "I believe this figure will increase significantly," he said.

According to France 24, the French government said around 410,000 protesters had marched across the country, while organisers estimated the turnout at nearly 800,000.

The interior minister pointed out that by the same time on the previous Saturday, a day also marred by unrest and looting, the police had recorded 385 arrests.

Authorities announced that the demonstration in Paris had been completely dispersed along the Cours de Vincennes following clashes between protesters and law enforcement personnel at the rear of the march.

"A Gendarmerie helicopter has been deployed to support ground units and locate any remaining groups of rioters," the prefectural police said, adding that "more than 500 rioters" had been present towards the end of the demonstration.

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