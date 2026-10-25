France burning down cause it opens its borders to people who hate it: Trump

11:46





"And you know what you do with those people? Never let them come into your country. And that's what we're doing," he said.



His remarks come as the early voting for the November 2026 US midterm elections has begun.





The elections will determine control of both chambers of Congress and could shape Trump's ability to advance his legislative agenda during the remainder of his presidency.



Meanwhile, nearly 1,000 people were arrested during protests across France on Saturday (local time), Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said, warning that the figure could increase further, as demonstrations against the high cost of living and other issues witnessed clashes between protesters and police in Paris and other cities.



According to France 24, the French government said around 410,000 protesters had marched across the country, while organisers estimated the turnout at nearly 800,000.



Authorities announced that the demonstration in Paris had been completely dispersed along the Cours de Vincennes following clashes between protesters and law enforcement personnel at the rear of the march.



"A Gendarmerie helicopter has been deployed to support ground units and locate any remaining groups of rioters," the prefectural police said, adding that "more than 500 rioters" had been present towards the end of the demonstration.



Police used water cannons and tear gas grenades after projectiles were thrown at them.

United States President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) criticised France's immigration policies while addressing a campaign rally for Republican candidates in Perry, Georgia."France is right now burning down because it opens its borders to people who hate it. These are people who hate it. They hate France. They hate the people of France. They move there. They don't like the buildings. They don't like the monuments. They don't like the paintings. They don't like anything about France," Trump said.Using the current situation in France as an example, Trump drew a parallel to immigration policies of the US.