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Dhanush to meet fan club's women's wing amid political buzz

Sun, 25 October 2026
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14:34
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Amid growing speculation over a potential political foray, Tamil actor Dhanush is scheduled to hold a consultative meeting with the women's wing of his recently reorganised fan association at a private college here on Sunday.

The scheduled meeting follows a significant restructuring of the actor's fan base. His official fan club, formerly known as 'Dhanush Narpani Mandram', was recently transformed into a welfare movement and renamed 'Dhanush Narpani Iyakkam'.

This transition was formally adopted during a recent meeting of club executives in Coimbatore. As part of the overhaul, the organisation also launched a new official logo, which depicts the actor with folded hands against the backdrop of a large red star, enclosed within a circular red and white border.

While Dhanush has not made any official announcements regarding an entry into politics or the formation of a political party, the transformation of his fan club into a structured welfare movement has sparked discussions across Tamil Nadu. The move is widely perceived as an effort to consolidate his supporter base and direct the organisation's focus toward coordinated social service initiatives.

Meanwhile, for the scores of women fans who braved the heavy rains in Chennai to attend the meeting, it was all about seeing the star in person.

"My name is Sophia, we are coming from Villivakkam. We were invited here for an event, but our main reason for coming in this pouring rain is to see Dhanush sir," one of the fans told PTI Videos.

"We don't know what he is going to talk about today, but we are confident it will be useful for us," she added.

Another fan, Hannah from Perambur, expressed her excitement at seeing the actor in person for the first time. "I came here to see Dhanush. I have seen his movies many times, but this is the first time I am going to see him live. I am so eager and excited to watch him," she said.

Bhanupriya, a fan from Triplicane, echoed the enthusiasm, adding, "I am a big fan of his. From childhood, I watch all his movies. I am so excited to see him."

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