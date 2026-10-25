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Delhi-NCR's air quality slips into 'unhealthy' category

Sun, 25 October 2026
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09:48
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Delhi-NCR is facing a double environmental blow, with toxic white foam reappearing on the Yamuna River near Kalindi Kunj and air quality across the region slipping into the 'unhealthy' category, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) touching 168.

PM2.5 and PM10 continue to be the dominant pollutants. Monitoring stations across the city showed local variations, with readings as low as around 110 at PGDAV College, Sriniwaspuri, while several other stations recorded levels between 118 and over 180.

The deterioration had prompted the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to invoke Stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR on October 21 to curb air pollution.

Under GRAP-1, the use of coal and firewood is banned in tandoors at hotels, restaurants, and open-air eateries, and diesel generator usage is restricted to essential or emergency purposes. 

Visuals from the Kalindi Kunj area depicted massive blankets of toxic white foam floating across the water's surface, highlighting persistent pollution challenges in the river. 

The resurgence of foam comes just days after Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta lauded the government's efforts to revive the river, calling the inauguration of mega infrastructure projects worth approximately Rs 9,000 crore a "joyful day" for city residents. 

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