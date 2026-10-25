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Congress asks MPs to remain in Delhi from Oct 30 to Nov 1

Sun, 25 October 2026
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Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has asked party MPs to remain present in Delhi from October 30 to November 1 amid ongoing protests by INDIA bloc parties over alleged 'vote chori' and irregularities involving the Election Commission of India (ECI).

In a communication to party MPs, Kharge requested them to be present in the national capital on October 30, 31 and November 1, 2026, in connection with the protests over the issue.

The communication cited the allegations of 'vote chori' and revelations regarding alleged irregularities by the Election Commission and the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) as the reasons for the directive.

"That on 30 October, 31 October and 1 November, 2026, in connection with ongoing protest on the issue of 'Vote Chori' and revelations in regard to irregularities by the Election Commission of India and the CEC, all MPs are requested to be present in Delhi," the message stated.

The directive comes amid protests by INDIA bloc parties over alleged irregularities in the electoral process. Congress has asked its MPs to ensure their presence in Delhi throughout the three days.

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