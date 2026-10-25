Cong is like a mafia gang: BJP on Kharge's 'baap' remark

20:08

Hitting out at Mallikarjun Kharge for his disparaging "personal" remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP on Sunday said the Congress chief is using language "associated with thugs and hooligans", reflecting the "ideological bankruptcy" of his party that appears more like a "mafia gang".



Kharge made the remarks while addressing a function on the 139th birth anniversary of Bihar's first chief minister, Krishna Singh, in Patna.



"Modi ka baap bhi jayega, baap bhi jayega (Even Modi's father will have to go)," Kharge retorted from the dais, after a member of the audience started heckling the Congress chief during his speech and shouted that "Modi nahi jaega".



Reacting sharply, BJP chief Nitin Nabin said the people of the country are watching this "indecent politics very closely and will give it a befitting reply in due time".



"The kind of indecent and unparliamentary language used today in Patna by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge towards the country's honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji reflects the Congress party's ideological bankruptcy," he said on X.



Nabin said political opposition too should have some dignity. "But dragging the departed family members into speeches from public platforms has now become the real 'culture' of Rahul Gandhi and the entire opposition" he said.



"The language that was once associated with thugs and hooligans is now being used by the Congress President himself... Their entire style of functioning has turned into that of a mafia. This isn't a political party anymore -- it seems more like a mafia gang," the BJP said on its X handle.



Home Minister Amit Shah said that Kharge has today "torn apart all norms of decorum by making an indecent remark about Modi ji's father in Patna".



"This is not the first time that the Congress party has used abusive language against Modi ji or his family. At times, they have hurled insults at his revered mother, at times called him 'merchant of death,' and at times mocked his poverty by calling him 'chaiwala.'



"Under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, the Congress party keeps crossing the limits of indecency every day. In the past 12 years, the repeated electoral defeats have bred such desperation and frustration in the Congress party that it no longer has any policy left, nor any issue -- only the politics of slander remains," he alleged.



Shah said Congress is now steadily losing its base even among its own workers. "Whenever they have made hateful comments against Modi ji or his family, the public has given Congress a resounding response every time," the former BJP chief said in a Hindi post on X.



Nabin also said that when the opposition has no solid issues left to debate on the country's development, policies and public welfare schemes, they resort to "this kind of desperation and personal attacks."