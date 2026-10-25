Air India and AI Express cancel Riyadh, Dammam flights till Nov 7

08:47

Air India and Air India Express on Saturday extended the cancellation of their flights connecting Riyadh and Dammam till November 7, while services to Jeddah will remain suspended till October 31.



IndiGo and Akasa Air have also cancelled their services to Saudi Arabian cities amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the region and attacks at airports in the Gulf country.



"In view of the prevailing situation in the region, Air India and Air India Express flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam will remain suspended until 7 November 2026, while services to and from Jeddah will remain suspended until 31 October 2026," Air India said in a post on X.



The airline said passengers holding confirmed bookings issued on or before October 24 may avail flexible rebooking options or opt for a full refund upon cancellation of their bookings.



Earlier, the two airlines cancelled their services to Saudi Arabia till October 24.



IndiGo on Saturday said that after a careful assessment, flights to and from Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah will also remain cancelled till October 31.



On Friday, the airline announced cancelling services to Riyadh till October 31, while for the other three cities, the cancellation of flights was till October 27.