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2 Varanasi-bound IndiGo flights diverted to Lucknow due to air show

Sun, 25 October 2026
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Two IndiGo flights scheduled to arrive at Varanasi on Sunday were diverted to Lucknow due to the air show in Varanasi.

The Delhi-Varanasi (6E5025) flight and the Hyderabad-Varanasi (6E915) flight have been diverted, the Chowdhury Charan Singh International Airport said in a statement.

The flight from Delhi landed in Lucknow at 10:14 am while the plane from Hyderabad landed here at 10:19 am. Both aircraft landed safely at the Lucknow airport, it said.

The Air Force Day Aerial Display-2026 is being held at the Namo Ghat to commemorate the 94th anniversary of the Indian Air Force. The three-day air show began on Thursday, with no show on Friday due to the legislative council elections in the state.

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