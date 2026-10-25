2 Varanasi-bound IndiGo flights diverted to Lucknow due to air show

12:58

Two IndiGo flights scheduled to arrive at Varanasi on Sunday were diverted to Lucknow due to the air show in Varanasi.



The Delhi-Varanasi (6E5025) flight and the Hyderabad-Varanasi (6E915) flight have been diverted, the Chowdhury Charan Singh International Airport said in a statement.



The flight from Delhi landed in Lucknow at 10:14 am while the plane from Hyderabad landed here at 10:19 am. Both aircraft landed safely at the Lucknow airport, it said.



The Air Force Day Aerial Display-2026 is being held at the Namo Ghat to commemorate the 94th anniversary of the Indian Air Force. The three-day air show began on Thursday, with no show on Friday due to the legislative council elections in the state.