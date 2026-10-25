12-year journey of Mann Ki Baat a 'pilgrimage': Modi

14:28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday termed the 12-year journey of his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat' a "pilgrimage", describing it as an opportunity to closely understand the efforts of citizens and pay tribute to their contributions.



In the 139th edition of the programme, Modi also said that through the radio address, he, in a way, worships the collective power (Lokshakti) of the nation and it gives him the opportunity to connect with every family in the country.



"Welcome once again to Mann Ki Baat. Twelve years ago today, on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami, we began Mann Ki Baat. Since then, our journey has been continuing without interruption. You are both fellow travellers and guides on this journey," he said.



The prime minister said for him, Mann Ki Baat has been a "blessed occasion" to sing the praises of the hard work, valour, commitment, dedication, and spirit of service of the common people of the country.



"There has been an ancient tradition of pilgrimage in our country. For me, Mann Ki Baat is no less than a pilgrimage to closely learn about the efforts of the people of the country and to bow down to their contributions," he said.



Modi said those who live for society and the nation are like a pilgrimage site in themselves.



In these 12 years, he said, many such people have come forward from every corner of the country whose extraordinary work usually misses the attention of society.



"Mann Ki Baat has worked to bring countless such inspiring stories before all of you. Through this programme, I, in a way, worship the collective power of the nation. It gives me the opportunity to connect with every family in the country," he said.



The prime minister said he receives hundreds of messages in which people share that after listening to Mann Ki Baat, they felt as if he was sitting among them as a member of their family, conversing with them.



"For me, this intimacy and affection from all of you listeners is an invaluable asset," he said.