What Nehru Told The Chinese In 1956

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MAGE: Jawaharlal Nehru with then Chinese premier Zhou Enlai in happier times, 1953. Photograph: Getty Images/Rediff Archives

The China View substack has released two of the 16 letters exchanged between 14 September 1956 and 21 March 1960 between Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Chinese Premier Zhou En Lai, which was published by China's ministry of foreign affairs.



'The letters primarily discussed the boundary dispute between both nations,' observes China View, presenting the first two letters.



'In his first letter, PM Nehru expresses concern about border incidents and general situation along Sino-Burma border and highlights "from any perspective, the boundaries and alignments in this sparsely populated, mountainous border region--which are based on past agreements and have long been accepted through usage, custom, and tradition--should not be disturbed or altered except through friendly negotiation",' China View notes.



'In his reply, Premier Zhou importantly highlights the aspect of public opinion concerning border dispute and says, "precisely considering the broader aspects and consequences mentioned in your call, the Chinese side has avoided public debate, except for stating certain facts." PM Nehru's letter implicitly acknowledge Indian anxiety about unsettled India-China boundary but both Nehru and Zhou carefully avoid any direct mention of it.'



-- REDIFF NEWS