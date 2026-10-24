Usha Mangeshkar To Receive First Bhupen Hazarika National Award

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IMAGE: Usha Mangeshkar, right, with her sisters Meena Khadikar, left, and Lata Mangeshkar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Usha Mangeshkar/X



Born on September 8, 1926, in Sadiya in Assam's present-day Tinsukia district, Hazarika became one of the most influential figures in Assamese and Indian music. His work as a singer, composer, lyricist, filmmaker and writer brought together folk traditions, contemporary themes and concerns about society and humanity.



His songs, many of which explored the lives of ordinary people and themes of social justice, fraternity and human dignity, earned him a lasting place in India's cultural history.



Hazarika died in Mumbai on November 5, 2011, and was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 2019.



The year-long birth centenary celebrations began last year, with Modi attending a special tribute event. The Prime Minister also released a commemorative Rs 100 coin and a biography titled Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika.

-- SABIR NISHAT



Born on September 8, 1926, in Sadiya in Assam's present-day Tinsukia district, Hazarika became one of the most influential figures in Assamese and Indian music. His work as a singer, composer, lyricist, filmmaker and writer brought together folk traditions, contemporary themes and concerns about society and humanity.His songs, many of which explored the lives of ordinary people and themes of social justice, fraternity and human dignity, earned him a lasting place in India's cultural history.Hazarika died in Mumbai on November 5, 2011, and was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 2019.The year-long birth centenary celebrations began last year, with Modi attending a special tribute event. The Prime Minister also released a commemorative Rs 100 coin and a biography titled Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika.

Veteran singer Usha Mangeshkar has been selected as the first recipient of the Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika National Award instituted by the Assam government to honour the legacy of the legendary singer, composer and filmmaker.Prime Minister Narendra Modi will present the award at the concluding ceremony of Hazarika's year-long birth centenary celebrations at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on November 29, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Friday.The award, which carries a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh and a citation, will be conferred once every three years. It will recognise nationally and internationally acclaimed personalities for their contributions to music, arts, cinema and fields associated with Hazarika's creative legacy.Mangeshkar has been chosen in recognition of her contributions to Indian music and her association with Hazarika's musical works.One of India's well-known playback singers, Mangeshkar is the younger sister of legendary singers Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle. Over a career spanning several decades, she has sung in multiple Indian languages and contributed to film music, devotional songs and regional musical traditions.The November 29 event will mark the culmination of celebrations commemorating the 100th birth anniversary of Hazarika, popularly known as the 'Bard of the Brahmaputra'.Sarma said around 5,000 to 7,000 people from across the country were expected to attend the concluding ceremony, which will showcase the maestro's contributions to music, poetry and cinema, as well as his humanist philosophy.Singers Kavita Krishnamurthy, Shankar Mahadevan and Shreya Ghoshal, along with artistes from Assam, are also expected to pay musical tribute to Hazarika.