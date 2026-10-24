US warns of threats to American diplomats in West Asia

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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio./File image





The intel memo which Axios cited also said that plots against American diplomats were reaching "advanced stages."





Axios further reported that the Intel Memo was addressed to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.



US officials also fear that Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen could expand their attacks beyond Saudi Arabia to other countries in the region.



Earlier, the US department of state said that it had ordered departure for non-emergency personnel and family members in Saudi Arabia.



Addressing reportage that stated that the US is preparing to issue departure orders across multiple Gulf embassies, department of state spokesperson Tommy Pigott explicitly refuted the scope of the reported measures.



"This is inaccurate. The US department of state issued an ordered departure for non-emergency US government employees and their family members in Saudi Arabia only," he wrote in a post on X.

Axios has reported that a new US intelligence report has found that Iran has "substantially increased" its efforts to target American diplomats and officials in the Middle East.