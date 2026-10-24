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UP MLC elections see 55.24% turnout amid BJP-SP prestige battle

Sat, 24 October 2026
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09:20
A view of UP Vidha Sabha/ANI Photo
A view of UP Vidha Sabha/ANI Photo
Voters cast ballots for 11 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council (MLC), comprising five graduate and six teachers' constituencies, on Friday, with the contest seen as a prestige battle between the ruling BJP and the Samajwadi Party.

According to official data, the turnout stood at 55.24 percent till 4.00 pm.

The Gorakhpur-Faizabad teachers' constituency recorded the highest turnout at 79.01 percent, followed by the Bareilly-Moradabad teachers' constituency at 73.69 percent. 

The Varanasi teachers' constituency recorded a turnout of 68.21 percent, followed by the Agra teachers' constituency (63.84 percent), Meerut teachers' constituency (60.80 percent), and Lucknow teachers' constituency (50.92 percent).

Among the graduates' constituencies, Agra witnessed the highest voter turnout at 51 percent, followed by Allahabad-Jhansi (41.40 percent), Varanasi (41.01 percent), Meerut (39.81 percent) and Lucknow (38.02 percent). Barring Unnao, Kanpur and Kanpur Dehat, the remaining 72 districts of Uttar Pradesh voted in this election, UP's Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said.

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