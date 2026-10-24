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UP: Dalit men viewing Durga idol immersion procession assaulted; 6 booked

Sat, 24 October 2026
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Four people were injured after a group allegedly attacked some Dalit men viewing a Durga idol immersion procession in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia, the police said on Saturday.

A case was registered on Friday against six named accused under provisions of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Deputy Superintendent of Police Satish Sharma said.

According to the FIR, the incident took place on October 21 near Dai Sthan in Garwar police station area, when a Durga idol immersion procession was passing.

The accused allegedly arrived armed with sticks and weapons, abused Pappu and Pankaj Kumar using casteist slurs and assaulted them. When Harindra and Ajit intervened, they were also beaten up, the complaint said.

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