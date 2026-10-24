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Tribals to take out massive march from Bhiwandi to Mantralaya on Oct 27

Sat, 24 October 2026
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A tribal outfit on Saturday said it will lead a march from Bhiwandi in Thane district to Mantralaya in south Mumbai on October 27 seeking time-bound action on their demands, including pending Forest Rights Act claims and lack of government documentation like Aadhaar cards.

Addressing a press conference, Sita Ghatal of the Shramjivi Sanghatana said the march will be held under the banner of the Samvidhan Hakka Sangharsh Morcha.

"The tribal community will no longer accept vague verbal assurances. This march will not be withdrawn until clear written decisions are delivered. Primary demands include guaranteed free and quality education up to Class 12, and written commitment that all pending Forest Rights Act claims will be fully processed and settled by December 15 this year," Ghatal said.

Thousands of tribals lack Aadhaar cards even today, Ghatal said.

Preparations are in full swing across remote tribal villages and hamlets, with women gearing up to prepare food under the 'Ek Bhakar Bhausaathi' initiative to ensure participants of the morcha do not go hungry, Ghatal said.

The morcha is expected to have at least one lakh participants, with more than 1,500 volunteers being deployed to maintain discipline, coordinate drinking water, sanitation and medical care as well as make special arrangements for the large number of women who will take part, the Shramjivi Sanghatana leader claimed.

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