'Told them we will put 250% tariffs...': Trump reiterates India-Pak ceasefire claims

08:31

US President Donald Trump has once again claimed credit for averting a military confrontation between nuclear-armed neighbours India and Pakistan, asserting that he brought the fighting to a halt by threatening both nations with a punitive 250 percent trade tariff.



Addressing a campaign rally here, boasting of his diplomatic interventions on the international stage, Trump said that his direct ultimatum to the leadership of both countries swiftly brought hostilities to an end.



"You stop India and Pakistan, two nuclear nations. I said, 'Fellas, if you guys are going to do that, you're not going to trade with the United States. I'm going to put massive tariffs on both of you, 250 percent, so you won't be able to do any business," US President said.



Claiming that the warning forced both sides to back off, Trump added: "They got very upset, very angry; they stopped shooting, and the war was over. Eleven planes were shot. I stopped all these wars, and it's really an honour to do so."



Expressing unfairness over not receiving international accolades for his claimed diplomatic interventions, Trump remarked, "I've settled eight wars. Did I get the Nobel Prize? No."