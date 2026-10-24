TN Dalit student suicide: 2 Class 11 students held

14:22

Two class XI students have been arrested in connection with the suicide of a 16-year-old Dalit boy who faced alleged casteist taunts and harassment linked to his consuming beef, police said on Saturday.



The arrested teenagers, the deceased boy's classmates, were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and subsequently sent to an observation home, they said.



The school management has also suspended the headmaster, S Arunkumar, and class teacher, P Vijayakumar and both have been detained by the police for questioning.



A formal report regarding the administrative disciplinary measures has been submitted to the district education department.



The victim allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Peelamedu here following an alleged caste-based harassment and bullying regarding his choice of eating beef.



The incident occurred on October 21. The deceased boy's mother in a complaint filed with the police claimed that the harassment escalated about two months ago.



Relatives also alleged that two classmates subsequently subjected the deceased to persistent caste-based remarks regarding his eating habits and despite him bringing the matter to the attention of both the class teacher and the headmaster, no remedial action was taken.



Police have booked the case under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.