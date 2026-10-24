Sonia Gandhi makes debut on X

12:58

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Saturday made her debut on social media platform X and put out a video of her upcoming book.



Gandhi's first book, "Belonging - a journey of love", in which she shares her memories with Rajiv Gandhi and her journey from her younger days till now, will be launched on November 10.



In a nearly two-minute-long video, she recalled how she met Rajiv Gandhi in Cambridge and showed their pictures and that of the restaurant where they first met.



"In a small Greek restaurant in Cambridge my journey of love began. Rajiv and I created a world filled with love, laughter and memories. On 10th November, I share that world with you," she said in her first post on X.



While going through the photographs in the video, the Congress parliamentary party chairperson described Rajiv Gandhi as a very good-looking and gentle person.



Asked about what it was like falling in love with Rajiv Gandhi, she said, "Food in England in those days was awful. In those days, you didn't have so many restaurants, you know, like you have today."



"And so, I was constantly looking for a place where I could find some food which was closer to my kind of food -- Italian food in that case.



"And then, we discovered this place (Varsity Restaurant). It was a Greek restaurant, where many European students, but also Indian students, used to go for their meals. And that is then where I met Rajiv in that very restaurant," the former Congress chief said.



"When I first met him, I felt almost immediately that you know he was someone I would really love to be with. And, of course, I learned that it was the same for him," Gandhi recalled in the video.



She said that she first met Rajiv Gandhi when a common friend introduced them.



"Then, you know, we became friends. Then going to parties with friends or going to see sights or we went to a Valentine's party where there were lots of students.



"He was a very gentle-looking person. Of course, he was very good-looking, but that gentleness came through. So that was something which really touched me and struck me. So that of course, I'll never forget when I first met him," she said.