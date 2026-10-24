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Seven killed after gunmen open fire at church in Jordan

Sat, 24 October 2026
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08:21
Security personnel stand inside a hospital, where some of the injured are receiving treatment after church attack in Karak, Jordan on Friday./Reuters/ANI Photo
Security personnel stand inside a hospital, where some of the injured are receiving treatment after church attack in Karak, Jordan on Friday./Reuters/ANI Photo
Seven people have been killed, while 34 were left injured in an attack in Jordan's Karak, where gunmen opened fire during a funeral at a church, Al Jazeera reported. 

The assault happened on a Greek Orthodox Church in the village of Hamoud.

King of Jordan, Abdullah bin Hussein II expressed grief over the incident and said the attack against Karak will be met with the harshest retaliation.

"Those who delude themselves into thinking that they can divide Jordanians with their bullets have no chance in the face of our unity. All Jordanians, from north to south, are partners in land and fate, and nothing stands between them. Our deepest condolences to the families of the martyrs, and we wish a speedy recovery to those injured. Every Jordanian life is precious, and we will strike with an iron fist against those who dare to threaten our nation," he said.

Canada Prime Minister Mark Carney also expressed grief over the attack.  

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