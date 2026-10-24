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Saudi Arabia issues aerial threat alert in Mecca

Sat, 24 October 2026
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17:51
Image only for representation
Image only for representation
Saudi authorities on Saturday issued an emergency alert warning of a 'hostile aerial threat' in the city of Mecca, with the danger later reported to have passed.

The General Directorate of Saudi Civil Defence issued a warning in Mecca Province to alert residents of a potential danger. 

In a post on X, it said, 'A warning has been issued by the National Early Warning Platform in Mecca Province to alert of a potential danger.'

In another post on X, it said later, " Alert: The danger has passed in Mecca Province."

Saudi authorities also issued alerts for Jeddah, Yanbu and Taif governorates, subsequently confirming that the danger had passed in these areas.

In its alerts, the Saudi Civil Defense urged residents to continue following safety instructions and avoid gatherings and filming. Authorities also advised people to call 911 in case of an emergency.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition, Major General Turki Al-Malki, said air defences had intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthi militia towards the Saudi cities of Taif and Yanbu.

In a post on X, the coalition spokesperson said, "Interception and destruction of two ballistic missiles launched by the terrorist Houthi militia towards the cities of Taif and Yanbu."

Earlier on Saturday, the coalition spokesperson announced that air defences had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched towards Riyadh.

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