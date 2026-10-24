Protest for students' union enters 13th day in Jamia

10:15





The students have been demanding restoration of their students' union (JMISU) while calling for the removal of the university's Chief Proctor for "cracking down" on protesters.



Jasim Ali Khan, who has been on a hunger strike since the inception of the protest, accused the university administration of launching a "crackdown".





He demanded that suspensions of students be revoked.



"This is our 13th day of hunger strike. Our demands are clear-cut - restoration of the Students' Union. However, after the crackdown, our demands also include revocation of suspensions. The third demand is the resignation of the Chief Proctor because the crackdown has occurred under him," Khan said.



Anas, another student protester, demanded revocation of the show-cause notices issued to students by the proctor and disciplinary committee. He added that the protests will continue until their demands for the restoration of the students' union are met.



"Four boys and one girl are sitting on hunger strike. Jasim has stood tall from day one and he is the main face of the protest. Others joined him. This protest will continue till the time our students' union is restored. We demand that actions taken on students by the disciplin(ary) committee and proctor, including show cause notices, must be revoked. The Chief Proctor must resign," he said.

The hunger strike of five Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) students continued for the 13th day on Saturday.