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One killed, five injured in Paris suburb shooting

Sat, 24 October 2026
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11:22
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A shooting incident across the Paris suburbs of Trappes and La Verrière on Friday left one person dead and five others critically injured, including a 12-year-old girl, CNN reported. 

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the incident.

Addressing media personnel, President Macron termed the incident an alarming shift, stating, "What happened today is, I am telling you, a turning point, because it is the first time we have had a terrorist act that was planned to kill our compatriots, our children, based on the colour of their skin or their religion."

The French President also took to social media platform X to express his sorrow and solidarity with the affected communities.

"Deep emotion following the shooting attack that occurred in Trappes and La Verrière. One person has died. Several others are seriously injured. Our thoughts go out to the victims, their families, and all the residents of Yvelines," Macron wrote.

Commending the prompt response of the security personnel, he added, "In this terrible ordeal, the Nation stands by their side. Recognition to our law enforcement forces who have already proceeded with the arrest of the perpetrator. The national antiterrorist prosecutor's office has taken charge."

According to CNN, the assailant opened fire with an automatic weapon across multiple locations in Trappes, on the southwestern outskirts of Paris, targeting a petrol station, a medical centre, and a children's playground.

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