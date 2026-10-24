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Odisha moves SC against Andhra over rural poll notice in Kotia area

Sat, 24 October 2026
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The Odisha government has filed a contempt of court petition against the Andhra Pradesh government in the Supreme Court, challenging its notification to conduct panchayat elections in the disputed Kotia region in the state's Koraput district.

Odisha's revenue and disaster management minister Suresh Pujari said the petition was filed through the district collector of Koraput after the Andhra Pradesh government issued a notification on October 10 to conduct Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections in the Kotia cluster of villages in Odisha territory.

"We have filed the contempt petition in the apex court after getting approval from Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi," Pujari told reporters, adding that according to a 2006 Supreme Court order, both states are to maintain the status quo.

While all the 28 villages under Kotia Gram Panchayat remain in Odisha territory, Andhra Pradesh has been claiming its rights over 21 villages. 

Odisha challenged this in the Supreme Court in 1968 and the court asked both states to maintain the status quo in 2006.

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